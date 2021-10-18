Valerie Longhurst

-
Another monument is unveiled at Legislative Hall in Dover — one recognizing the long and difficult fight for the right to vote by Delaware women. While…
-
A rare closed-door House Ethics Committee hearing is raising alarms for open government advocates. Most government meetings in Delaware are open to the…
-
Mental health advocates celebrated a win Thursday as Gov. John Carney signed a bill expanding access to counsellors for elementary school students…
-
State Rep. Gerald Brady says he won’t run for re-election next year, after an email scandal that has constituents up in arms.Last week, an email leaked…
-
A Democratic state lawmaker is apologizing after using a racial slur in an email this week.State House leaders are not calling for Rep. Gerald Brady…
-
Lawmakers passed one of the bills restricting access to guns Tuesday. Ghost guns are a type of untraceable firearm that can be 3D printed, pass through…
-
Election reform advocates were disappointed after a constitutional amendment to allow no-excuse absentee voting failed in the state House Thursday.A…
-
Legislation seeking to improve mental health services in Delaware schools easily passes in the House. The bill would have schools hire more counselors,…
-
A bill banning ghost guns cleared the state House last week. But it didn’t pass with the bipartisan support the bill’s sponsor hoped for. State Rep.…
-
The Delaware General Assembly is getting back to work. The House voted 39-2 Tuesday via Zoom to reconvene and continue business virtually for now. House…