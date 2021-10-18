-
Local hospitals and healthcare facilities spending more to attract staff during the pandemic will get relief. Gov. John Carney announced Wednesday the…
Results are in from the statewide student learning assessments administered this past school year—a year altered considerably by the COVID-19 pandemic.…
Fewer than one in ten Delawareans who started a two-dose COVID vaccine missed their second shot. That’s better than the nationwide average.As of the…
The nationwide increase in COVID-19 cases is showing up in the First State as well. COVID hospitalizations, new daily cases and percent of people testing…
Winterthur’s signature event is back this year. The Point-to-Point steeplechase race— known for its tailgates and high fashion— has been an annual…
The state is trying to prevent staff layoffs at school districts and charters due to enrollment drops during the pandemic. Gov. John Carney and state…
The Food Bank of Delaware is hitting record numbers in food distribution this year. Before the pandemic, the Food Bank of Delaware served an estimated…
Sen. Chris Coons is calling for the U.S. to re-engage in foreign affairs. He spoke at a summit hosted by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition Monday. The…
The state’s efforts to curtail the coronavirus this spring worked, according to a new study by the CDC. The study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control…
New Castle County is looking to use its federal coronavirus relief funds to buy a hotel. The 192-room Sheraton hotel in New Castle would be used as an…