Delaware state workers are likely to see larger paychecks in the next fiscal year.Members of the Joint Finance Committee approved raises for state workers…
Delaware’s health care spending could reach more than $21 billion by 2025.Gov. John Carney (D) told state employees during a town hall Thursday at…
Delaware’s seniors will have to pay up to $100 more per year for their annual school property tax bill.Lawmakers on the budget writing Joint Finance…
State employees make Delaware run, doing everything from keeping the roads clear to processing that long awaited tax return. We can add artist to that…
Between two and three thousand public employees could be eligible for an early retirement package if state Sen. Colin Bonini (R-Dover South) becomes…
State employees look likely to pay more for or have their health benefits cut in order to prune a sizable projected deficit next year.A task force of…
Frustrations boiled over Thursday as some members of a state task force looking to curb public health benefit costs blasted representatives of Highmark…
State officials voted Friday to increase what public workers’ pay for their health benefits to fill a projected budget shortfall, but still need another…
State employee health benefits won’t see an increase in cost for the time being under an agreement reached between state lawmakers and the Markell…