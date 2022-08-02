Delaware's Pandemic EBT Program to provide emergency food assistance for eligible families

Eligible families will be receiving emergency food assistance through Delaware’s Pandemic EBT Program this summer.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program will cover the summer period when children are on break and not receiving meals in school.

The summer Pandemic EBT benefit is a collaboration between the Delaware Health and Social Services, the Delaware Department of Education, and Delaware schools, and households will receive $391 for each eligible child in two installments.

"The first issuance will be sent to households on August 5th for $195, and that is for every eligible child in the household. And the benefit will be automatically loaded to either SNAP EBT cards - if they are already receiving SNAP - or if they do not receive SNAP it'll be loaded to their P-EBT card," said Jessica Horn, Social Service Senior Administrator for DHSS.

Horn added the second issuance will be September 2, when families will receive $196.

These benefits can be used to purchase food at stores that accept SNAP EBT cards.

Horn explains some of the eligibility requirements.

"Children were enrolled in a Delaware school for the 2021-2022 school year, and also that they were eligible to receive free or reduced price school meals during the school year," said Horn.

Also, children under 6 who are part of the household receiving SNAP food benefits this summer are eligible.

The benefits total $43.8 million to parents or guardians of about 112,050 children this summer according to DHSS.