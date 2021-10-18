-
Delaware’s 2022 Teacher of the Year is Jahsha Tabron, a special education teacher at Brandywine High School. Gov. John Carney made the announcement Monday…
-
Results are in from the statewide student learning assessments administered this past school year—a year altered considerably by the COVID-19 pandemic.…
-
After a school year unlike any other, many schools and students are taking part in a summer unlike any other.The combination combating learning loss…
-
The Delaware Department of Education’s (DOE) plan to reopen schools in the fall has been approved by the federal government, securing another $137 million…
-
The Division of Public Health has announced a new partnership to provide comprehensive COVID-19 testing, processing, and reporting in the state’s…
-
Education took center stage on the Bond Bill committee's final day of public hearings as lawmakers heard from public schools and universities. The…
-
The Department of Education took time going over the $42 million increase to their budget with the Joint Finance Committee Wednesday.The Department of…
-
Mental health support for students was among the issues addressed at the state Department of Education’s recent budget hearing.DOE laid out its budget ask…
-
Delaware has named its State Teacher of the Year for 2021. Kimberly Stock earned the honor. She is an English learner teacher at McKean High School in the…
-
The suit seeking to reshape education funding in the First State will not go to trial. The state and education advocates announced a settlement Monday.…