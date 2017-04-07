The Green - April 7, 2017

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:Part of Gov. John Carney's budget proposal would but E-cigarette retailers under Delaware’s sin tax system for the first time as the state faces a projected $386 million shortfall. Political reporter James Dawson looks at the proposed taxes and how vaping businesses are reacting.

GREENSEG1-4-7-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson examines a proposed tax on vaping products in the First State. Listen • 4:40

It was a decade ago that the housing bubble burst – depressing the housing market and sparking a foreclosure crisis. Since then – home sales have struggled to recover, slowly making their way back in recent years. But this spring – the housing market here in the First State appears to be heating up again. Contributor Eileen Dallabrida helps us understand why.

GREENSEG2-4-7-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss Delaware's spring housing market. Listen • 6:19

Newark Charter high school students Vyshnavi Kosigishroff and Dounya Ramadan are among those worried the Trump administration’s attitude toward accepted scientific facts and theories puts their world and future at risk. So, they’ve teamed up with the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Newark to plan a Newark-based March for Science on Earth Day later this month, joining similar marches around the country. Delaware Public Media’s Katie Peikes sat down with the trio to talk about the march and why science matters.

GREENSEG3-4-7-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes talks with the organizers of the Delaware March for Science and Our Earth about the march and why science matters in the First State. Listen • 11:59

In our latest Arts Playlist, Mark Arehart heads to Winterthur to talk with Curator Linda Eaton about the museum's new exhibit that explores the world of forged art, Treasures on Trial: The Art and Science of Detecting Fakes.

GREENSEG4-4-7-17.mp3 Winterthur Curator Linda Eaton walks Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart through the art of fakes and forgeries. Listen • 10:24

The Blue Rocks celebrate 25 years of minor league baseball on the Wilmington Riverfront this year. For this week's Enlighten Me, we sit down with members of the Rocks staff to talk about the club’s past and present.