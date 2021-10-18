-
Delaware gets a failing grade from the American Lung Association on its efforts to restrict flavored tobacco products access.The American Lung Association…
-
Delaware’s Department of Justice has joined a multi-state investigation of Juul Labs, Inc., makers of e-cigarettes popular among teens. DOJ officials say…
-
The American Lung Association says the state of Delaware should go even further with its laws regulating smoking. Delaware raised the legal age to…
-
Delaware’s Division of Public Health is reporting more vaping-related illnesses in the state.Six more people have become sick in Delaware over the past…
-
The outbreak of pulmonary lung illnesses among people using e-cigarettes has worsened in the First State.State health officials confirm a Delawarean has…
-
Delaware’s Division of Public Health says it continues to play its part in a national investigation into what’s causing an outbreak of pulmonary diseases…
-
State health officials are warning Delawareans of an e-cigarette trend that has youth fired up: JUULing. A JUUL looks like a flash drive that plugs into a…
-
Tobacco use is the lowest it’s ever been in Delaware among both children and adults. Tobacco use has declined in Delaware from 22 percent in 2011 to about…
-
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:Or listen to individual stories below:Part of Gov. John Carney's budget proposal would but E-cigarette…
-
The walls of Delaware Vapor are lined with hundreds of bottles of e-juice – liquid nicotine in any flavor you can imagine that you pour into a handheld…