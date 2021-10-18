-
Delaware lawmakers debated new protections for renters in the state Monday. The state’s African American Task Force approved a couple recommendations…
Wilmington City Council finally passed a revision to its housing code—after years of modifications and rejections. The measure is an attempt to crack down…
New Castle County officials offered new details Tuesday on their plan to turn a hotel into a homeless shelter.New Castle County cast the winning bid for…
Experts and advocates predicted a wave of evictions once moratoriums lifted. That has not panned out locally, at least not yet. It's been a month since…
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced close to $7 million total in annual capital funding for local housing authorities last…
Helping low-income residents increase their income and gain self-sufficiency is the goal of support services being offered to Wilmington residents by the…
Wilmington City Council passed changes or extensions to three tax abatement programs incentivizing development and renovation in the city Thursday. The…
Two Wilmington City Council members plan to offer their own proposal to fight blight in the city— after a Mayor-backed plan faced opposition. The chair of…
New Castle County has secured over $400,000 in back taxes from a delinquent landlord with multiple properties in Claymont. Officials announced this summer…
The Delaware Division of Human Relations held a public fair housing workshop Tuesday. Attendees at the fair housing workshop in New Castle County included…