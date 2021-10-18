-
Winterthur’s CEO is stepping down.The Charles F. Montgomery Director and CEO of Winterthur Museum, Garden, & Library Carol Cadou announced her last day in…
Winterthur’s signature event is back this year. The Point-to-Point steeplechase race— known for its tailgates and high fashion— has been an annual…
Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library and the Choir School of Delaware are launching a new partnership.The Choir School is Winterthur’s…
Winterthur Museum has reopened its Science Research and Analysis Laboratory. The lab closed over the summer for its first renovations since 1969.Over the…
Three Winterthur-University of Delaware graduate fellows are working to restore a historic map from the University's collection. The map of Hadrian’s…
Winterthur has named Carol Cadou as its new director and CEO. She’s currently Senior Vice President of Historic Preservation & Collections at George…
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:Or listen to individual stories below:Part of Gov. John Carney's budget proposal would but E-cigarette…
Forgeries are a part of the art world. For every classic master work, there’s money to be made and prestige to be had in passing a fake off as the real…
Winterthur recently released their first children’s book focusing on its museum and library collection. The book pairs images of objects from Winterthur’s…
Christmas through a child’s eyes is the theme of this year’s Winterthur Yuletide tour. But the holidays weren’t always focused on children, large…