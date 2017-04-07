© 2021
Enlighten Me: Blue Rocks 25th anniversary

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published April 7, 2017 at 3:54 PM EDT
The Blue Rocks have called Frawley Stadium home since 1993
The Blue Rocks have sent a long list of players to the majors
10 players from the original 1993 roster made the bigs, even more from the 1994 Carolina League championship team
And the tradition continues with some players currently playing on the Kansas City Royals
The Blue Rocks 25th Anniversary season has already included a visit to Gov. Carney's office
James Dawson
And Legislative Hall in Dover
James Dawson

In April 1993,  the Wilmington Blue Rocks brought minor league baseball back to Delaware.  Since then, the club has consistently drawn fans to its Frawley Stadium home on the Wilmington Riverfront.  An along the way, there’s been a handful of Carolina League Championships and early glimpses at Major League stars like Johnny Damon, Carlos Beltran, Mike Sweeney, Eric Hosmer, and Salvador Perez.

This week – The Rocks opened their 25th anniversary season and in this week’s Enlighten Me we offer a look back and ahead.

We talked to Asst. General manager Andrew Layman, who's been with the team all 25 years.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Blue Rocks Asst. General Manager Andrew Layman.

We also sat down with Rocks play-by-play voice and Media Relations director Matt Janus for a look ahead to what fans can expect in the 2017 season.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Blue Rocks Media Relations Director and play-by-play voice Matt Janus.

Culture, Lifestyle & SportsBlue RocksWilmington Blue Rocks
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades.
See stories by Tom Byrne
