Enlighten Me: Blue Rocks 25th anniversary

In April 1993, the Wilmington Blue Rocks brought minor league baseball back to Delaware. Since then, the club has consistently drawn fans to its Frawley Stadium home on the Wilmington Riverfront. An along the way, there’s been a handful of Carolina League Championships and early glimpses at Major League stars like Johnny Damon, Carlos Beltran, Mike Sweeney, Eric Hosmer, and Salvador Perez.

This week – The Rocks opened their 25th anniversary season and in this week’s Enlighten Me we offer a look back and ahead.

We talked to Asst. General manager Andrew Layman, who's been with the team all 25 years.

rockslayman.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Blue Rocks Asst. General Manager Andrew Layman. Listen • 6:30

We also sat down with Rocks play-by-play voice and Media Relations director Matt Janus for a look ahead to what fans can expect in the 2017 season.