The Blue Rocks are gearing up for their return to the diamond after the 2020 season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.And when their 2021 season opens…
Sports in the First State are on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.But, the state’s minor league teams hope to still play a major role in the…
The Blue Rocks find their backs against the wall in the Mills Cup Carolina League Championship.The Rocks fell to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 2-1 Thursday…
The Blue Rocks make their first appearance in the Mills Cup Carolina League Championship series since 2015 Tuesday night.The Rocks’ and Fayetteville…
The Wilmington Blue Rocks kicked off their 27th season at Frawley Stadium this week.And the team remains popular with First State fans. While attendance…
Baseball returns the Wilmington Riverfront Thursday night. The Blue Rocks kick-off their 2019 season when they welcome the Salem Red Sox to Frawley…
The Wilmington Blue Rocks have a new manager for the upcoming 2019 season.The Rocks announced Monday that Scott Thorman will guide the Kansas City Royals’…
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:Or listen to individual stories below:Part of Gov. John Carney's budget proposal would but E-cigarette…
In April 1993, the Wilmington Blue Rocks brought minor league baseball back to Delaware. Since then, the club has consistently drawn fans to its Frawley…
The Blue Rocks will try again to open their 25th anniversary season Friday.Thursday night’s scheduled 2017 season opener against Potomac Nationals was…