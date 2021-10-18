-
A year ago, just before the COVID pandemic lockdown began, the housing market in Delaware was heating up. Sellers in early 2020 often had their choice of…
-
The year-old COVID-19 pandemic turned more Delawareans into pet owners, or in some cases repeat pet owners.Pet adoptions are increasing as more people…
-
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to trend down and the state is trying to ramp up vaccine distribution – that combined with loosening pandemic…
-
New Castle County and the City of Wilmington want public feedback on how to spend future federal housing and community development funds. Both local…
-
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:Or listen to individual stories below:Part of Gov. John Carney's budget proposal would but E-cigarette…
-
A decade after the housing bubble burst, home sales are buoyant with some parts of the First State experiencing the most exuberant spring in 40 years.In…
-
Home sales are on the rise in New Castle and Kent counties, buoyed by entry-level buyers and empty nesters who are snapping up one-story…
-
Making it easier for all Delawareans to purchase a home is the focus of Gov. Jack Markell’s weekly message.Markell says assistance offered by the state’s…
-
On the real estate front, home sales are leaping with spring energy, although prices still have a long way to go to reach the levels before the housing…