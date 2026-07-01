State fire officials remind Delawareans of regulations and safety tips ahead of July 4

July 4th will bring many fireworks displays, both official and unofficial.

State lawmakers passed legislation in late June to clarify existing laws on fireworks safety - especially for people skipping big shows for backyard displays.

Delawareans setting off their own fireworks are subject to those regulations and Assistant State Fire Marshal B. Scott Bullock says they cover aspects of fireworks use many may not consider, like disposal.

“There are people who are taking the precautions when they’re using them -which is great- but then they’re just throwing them in the trash can that’s up next to the house after it's over. Last year we had six houses that were damaged heavily by fire where the homeowner put the disposed fireworks in the trashcan next to the house.” he said.

Bullock adds those fires are especially dangerous due to their slow burn: ignition of the trash debris could take one to two hours, long after party goers are gone or asleep.

Regulations restrict fireworks use to only the 4th of July during the summer. Any usage beyond that could bring a fine.

Bullock says they will indeed be on the lookout for illegal fireworks use this weekend.

“Unfortunately, people are going to break the law. If we catch you, we’re going to arrest you, and you’re going to be fined. But we also want to focus on the safety of the legal fireworks that you’re permitted to have.” he said.

He says the state highly recommends waiting for the display to be completely finished - meaning no sparks or visuals for several seconds- before placing the spent pieces in a bucket of water overnight.

Illegal fireworks include any that leave the ground or explode, the fire marshal specifically listed "bottle rockets, firecrackers or fire balloons, aerials like Roman candles, and any other device that explodes or shoots into the air" in a statement released this week.

It is also illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to purchase fireworks, and their use after July 4th is also banned.

Violations can result in fines (up to $100) and arrest.