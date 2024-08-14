Phish's Mondegreen festival kicks off at Woodlands in Dover

Dover welcomes a new music festival to town this week.

Phish’s 4-day Mondegreen festival starts tomorrow at the Woodlands in Dover, previously home to the Firefly Music Festival. Phish will perform two sets each day starting at 6:30.

Kent County Tourism Corporation president Pete Bradley said hotels throughout Delaware are essentially sold out this weekend as Mondegreen fills the end-of-summer festival spot.

“I think from a tourism perspective, it's always great when you expose visitors to your region and you get a lot of out-of-state visitors,” Bradley said. “And then maybe they hopefully come back for a future trip.”

Mondegreen is expected to draw around 40,000 people per day, according to Kent County Tourism.

Bradley noted the numbers are similar to Firefly, but Mondegreen’s crowd is slightly older, with an age group in their 40s to 60s.

“A little bit more affluent,” Bradley said. “So, I think they'll be out and about a little bit and spending in local restaurants and whatnot… It’ll hopefully be a great weekend and great economic impact for our region.”

Festival-goers can look forward to a 5K run through the campgrounds, a farmers market, Ferris wheel, and DJ sets – including DJ Questlove – throughout the weekend.

The festival will also have several on-site vendors selling food and drinks and a cornhole tournament.

More information on the festival and its attractions can be found at its website.