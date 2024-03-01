Firefly is not returning to Dover this year

The wait is over for Firefly Music Festival’s annual announcement.

But it’s not what fans were expecting to hear.

Firefly celebrated its 10 year anniversary in 2022, and just one month after the 4-day event, organizers announced the festival would be taking a year long break to “recharge.”

But after promising to return in 2024, Firefly is shutting down its lights indefinitely.

The announcement came Thursday - the festival’s first communication in over a year:

“We look forward to powering Firefly's lights back on someday when the timing is right, but until then, The Woodlands will continue to host new music events for years to come.”

Firefly is owned by AEG Presents, which produces a number of live music events across the globe, including Coachella.

Neither the Delaware Tourism Office nor Firefly’s longtime host, Dover Motor Speedway, are certain if the festival will return.

“While the Delaware Tourism Office is disappointed that Firefly Music Festival will not be returning this year, we are hopeful that AEG will revive the festival in the future or consider The Woodlands for other events,” said Director of the Delaware Tourism Office Jessica Welch in a statement.

In another statement, Speedway president Mike Tatoian made no indication that it would continue to host the festival, though he noted they continue to have a positive relationship with AEG.

“We have enjoyed more than a decade of collaboration together on the Firefly Music Festival and remain excited about the events we will continue to host in The Woodlands here at Dover Motor Speedway,” he said.

Both parties point to the upcoming Phish festival, Mondegreen.

“This new festival offers us the opportunity to showcase our state to a different audience while providing a significant boost to the state and local economy,” said Welch.

Mondegreen will be coming to The Woodlands in August.

It’s Phish’s first festival in 9 years, and promises to deliver four days of performances by the band, interactive experiences, specially curated regional food and drink, art installations, and more.