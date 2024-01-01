Dover Motor Speedway will feature more camping space this year

Among the improvements coming to Dover Motor Speedway is more camping space for 2024.

The Speedway is adding newly created, enlarged or expanded, paved and grass camping lots, and many of the spots will include electric hookups.

The electric hookups will be located just outside Turn 1, Turn 3, and the front stretch grandstands.

Dover Motor Speedway Vice President of marketing and communications Gary Camp says they always look to other tracks for ideas - as well as learning from their own experience with the Firefly Music Festival.

"Everywhere we go we're kind of trying to see what the rest of the world is doing around us, and what opportunities we might be able to provide here. So certainly Firefly opened our eyes to glamping and some other things that they do really well. So yeah this is just an extension of that and something that I think our fans are going to enjoy,” said Camp. “We've already seen a nice response since we made this available to people."

This is part of the Monster Mile’s “More in 24” campaign as nearly 1,000 new spots have been added including exclusive paved lots.

Camp says the additional camping spaces are a response from campers attending the speedway.

"We've got a pretty rabid fan base here of campers, and there's been sort of pent up demand for new and improved and different camping opportunities. So that's what we're introducing to the party for 2024," said Camp.

Dover Motor Speedway is expected to announce expanded amenities and entertainment options for race weekend.

Dover’s lone race weekend is April 26th through April 28th, and tickets are available now.