The Green - September 18, 2026 Listen • 49:40

Shingles vaccine could decrease chances of dementia per new study

A new study from the University of Delaware found that shingles vaccination could be linked to lower dementia risk in adults 50 or older.

Nearly all adults in that age group were exposed to chickenpox as children. Scientists say the virus can lie dormant in the nervous system for decades before reactivating as shingles, causing a painful rash.

The study — led by the Director of UD’s Epidemiology PhD Program Daniel Harris, PhD — found that older adults who received at least one dose of the shingles vaccine had a 24% lower risk of developing dementia over four years.

This week, Delaware Public Media's Isreal Hale chatted with Harris to learn more about the study and potential impacts.

UD Shingles Study DPM's Isreal Hale discussed how the shingles vaccine could reduce dementia risk, with the study's author, Daniel Harris, PhD. Listen • 15:27

State treasurer encourages Delawareans not to miss out on free money

Delaware State Treasurer Colleen Davis said First State parents should know about a new federal pilot program that allows kids to start earning money for retirement starting in childhood.

They’re called "Trump Accounts" and were created under the One Big Beautiful Bill. But that hasn’t kept Davis and other Democrats — including California Gov. Gavin Newsom — from promoting the accounts.

Parents, friends, family members, and employers can contribute to an account, which becomes the child’s at 18.

And for children born between January 2025 to December 2028, families can claim a $1000 contribution from the federal government.

Delaware Public Media’s Bente Bouthier sat down with State Treasurer Colleen Davis to learn about the accounts and other options that help create wealth for their children, as retirement prospects for younger generations look more uncertain.

Trump Accounts DPM's Bente Bouthier got the rundown from State Treasurer Colleen Davis about the new "Trump Accounts." Listen • 11:41

Arts Playlist: Delaware Symphony Orchestra returns with pieces fresh and familiar

Fall 2026 marks Michelle Di Russo's second season as the conductor of the Delaware Symphony Orchestra. But, because an orchestra's season is planned long before the orchestra takes the stage, it's the first season programmed by Di Russo in her role as the symphony's music director. The result: a season of concerts that bring familiar classics to the stage alongside cutting-edge and innovative new works.

On this week's Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny talked to Michelle Di Russo about how the season came together, what drives her creative choices, the importance of platforming new music, and the surprising things she listens to on her own time.

Arts Playlist: Fall Season at DSO With Delaware Symphony Orchestra's new season beginning this October, DPM's Martin Matheny discussed it with the orchestra's Michelle Di Russo. Listen • 13:41

Enlighten Me: How new graduates are navigating a changing job market

For many college graduates, earning a degree marks the beginning of another challenge — entering the workforce.

Job growth in Delaware has been stagnant over the past, leaving recent graduates to face increased competition along with changing expectations for entry-level positions.

Delaware Public Media’s intern Lily Grossberg explored what entering the workforce looks like for new graduates.