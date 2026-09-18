Enlighten Me: How new graduates are navigating a changing job market

Enlighten Me: A Changing Job Market DPM Intern Lily Grossberg reported on how new graduates have adapted to the current job market. Listen • 6:45

For many college graduates, earning a degree marks the beginning of another challenge: entering the workforce.

Job growth in Delaware has been stagnant recently, while new graduates are navigating increased competition and changing expectations for entry-level positions.

For Adam Narvaez, the job search started before he finished his time at the University of Delaware.

Narvaez graduated in May 2026 with a degree in finance and a minor in trust management. He eventually found work as an account manager at Northern Trust, but getting there took time and more than a few applications.

“Knowing how competitive the job market is right now, I wanted to get ahead of the curve, and so I began applying to jobs in late 2025 to early 2026. And over that period, I submitted more than 50 applications to positions across the country, including states like Nevada, Florida, New York, Washington, Delaware, and even Alaska,” Narvaez said.

One of the hardest parts of sending out those applications was waiting to hear back.

“Because sometimes there would be this perfect role, and weeks would go by and you'd hear nothing from the company, and then you'd receive messages three weeks later saying that they're moving forward with other candidates, and that would just be a real bummer,” he said.

Narvaez’s experience is one example of what recent graduates can face in a changing employment landscape.

Jeffrey Powell with the Delaware Department of Labor says Delaware has job opportunities, but applicants are facing more competition for entry-level positions.

“We're seeing entry level is becoming more competitive,” Powell said, “I was in a conference recently, and I thought it was a pretty interesting way of saying it, but they referred to it as the bottom rung is dissolving.”

Powell said employers increasingly expect applicants to enter the workforce with skills, training and digital literacy that might once have been gained after landing an entry-level position.

He recommends graduates remain flexible about their first jobs and consider opportunities that allow them to begin building professional experience.

“It kinda doesn't math sometimes when you hear people are not able to get into the workforce when we know we have thousands upon thousands of jobs available, but it's most likely not the exact job you want,” he said, “So start, start, start producing, start working on what you're gonna be building for your experience.”

Powell also said job seekers should not overlook skills and professional certificates, which can provide employers with tangible evidence of an applicant's abilities.

At the University of Delaware Career Center, Lynn Sydnor-Epps says the employment picture is not entirely negative. She says national job demand remains resilient and entry-level hiring remains relatively steady, although some fields are more competitive than others.

Sydnor-Epps encourages students to use career resources to understand how broader employment trends relate to their individual circumstances.

“I think the piece — specifically for students because I'm at UD — is to connect with our office or the campus career network on campus to help see for themselves. Because, a headline's going to say one thing, but you might connect with the counselor or a coach or see something. It's going to be, you'll have information that you didn't even know existed,” Sydnor-Epps said.

She also recommends beginning the job search early, as Narvaez did.

“The other thing I would say is to start now. The job search, if you look at any data, it can...some say low end 3 months, could say 6 plus months depending on, you know, what tool or that you're looking at. It takes time,” she said.

Another strategy is tailoring each application to the specific employer.

Sydnor-Epps says employers have told the Career Center that they notice when students send out large numbers of generic resumes and cover letters.

“They can tell when students are just blasting resumes and cover letters out and they're not distinguishing themselves from any of the candidates. And so it's really important to identify in that resume and cover why this particular opportunity is a great fit for you and why you're a great fit for that organization,” she said.

Applicants also have resources available to help them navigate the process.

UD's Career Center offers self-paced career modules covering resumes, informational interviews, interview preparation and different industries. Students can also make appointments, attend recruiting events and career fairs, and search for opportunities through Handshake.

The Delaware Department of Labor offers additional assistance through its American Job Centers.

“All you need to do is go into an American job center, say, ‘Hey, I'm looking for gainful employment. There's people that'll help with job placement, there's career counseling. It’s a robust suite of offerings that we have and we have people at their disposal,” Powell said.

Narvaez did not say whether he used those specific services, but he identified relationships with people he already knew as an important part of his own experience.

After talking with mentors and continuing to apply, he landed an interview with Northern Trust.

Narvaez said, “The importance of networking and building relationships with your classmates, your professors, your mentors and your family members, your family friends and really anyone that can offer you guidance or insight, those relationships can make a real difference in your career journey."

For Narvaez, persistence through more than 50 applications ultimately led to his first post-graduation job. He encourages other graduates not to view rejection or silence from employers as the end of their search.

“I know the job search can be very frustrating, and there will be moments when it feels like nobody's responding and there's just silence and crickets. But your perseverance and your preparation and your willingness to keep going are what's ultimately going to create this opportunity for you,” he said.