Ursuline Academy gets a boost on a new performing arts center with a $2.5 million gift

Wilmington’s Ursuline Academy is nearly halfway to its funding goal for a new performing arts center, thanks in part to a $2.5 million gift from Wilmington philanthropists Paul and Linda McConnell.

The plan is to renovate an historic building on Van Buren Avenue into a modern performing arts center, with a stage, backstage areas, and rehearsal spaces. While the building, once home to the First Church of Christ Scientist, is in good shape, it will require significant renovation to meet Ursuline’s needs.

Ursuline’s president, Trisha Medeiros, says the new performing arts center, to be named after the McConnells, is a multifaceted endeavor.

“This project is in part to renovate an incredibly beautiful historic building and on top of that to improve and expand Ursuline Academy's performing arts programming,” she says.

DPM's interview with Ursuline Academy President Trisha Medeiros Listen • 5:29

Ursuline has a robust performing arts program, something Medeiros says is a key part of their curriculum.

“We really believe that strength in the arts is helping develop the strength in who our girls become as future leaders,” she says.

The new space will also provide a permanent home for one of the city’s longest-running ensembles, the Brandywiners, for the first time in their existence.

Paul and Linda McConnell

While Ursuline is still short of its overall fundraising goal for the project, the academy has brought in one of its most famous alumnae, actor Aubrey Plaza, to serve as the campaign’s honorary chair.

“Wilmington has talent, heart and a vibrant artistic heritage–this venue will greatly add to the city’s rich cultural spirit,” Plaza said in a statement.

If the fundraising effort is successful, Medeiros predicts a fairly short timeline before the new center opens.

“We hope to break ground in February or March of 2027 and then have our grand opening in spring of 2028,” she says.

She adds that, in addition to supporting the school’s performing arts program, the new space will host lectures, guest speakers, and school ceremonies.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.