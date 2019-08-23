Arts Playlist: 2019 Big Draw Festival coming to Delaware this fall

The Mispillion Art League (MAL) in Milford is bringing a unique art event to the First State this October, with the help of other local arts organizations.

The 2019 Big Draw Festival will take place throughout October with events being offered up and down the state

“The Big Draw Festival - it’s actually part of the world’s biggest celebration of drawing and mark making. It originated in the UK about the year 2000 and it has since grown to 25 or more countries around the world that celebrates this Big Draw during the month of October,” said artist Rosemary Connelly, a member of the Mispillion Art League.

The theme of the Big Draw event is "Well Being and Creativity."

Connelly says she learned about the Big Draw in Barcelona, Spain where she saw posters about it.

She says art is extremely important, "It just helps bring out your creativity and sort of enhances your thinking abilities. It’s really a healthy thing to do.”

The Mispillion Art League is working with arts organizations up and down to bring it to the First State. Those organizations include the Milton Arts Guild, the Rehoboth Art League, the Newark Arts Alliance and the Downtown Dover Partnership - just to name a few.

The event will feature arts classes and workshop.

