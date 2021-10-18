-
The resurgence of COVID cases forces another Delaware event to come up with a Plan B.The Mispillion Art League is scaling back plans for next month’s 2021…
The 2020 Big Draw Festival is underway with events planned throughout October. And in this week’s Arts Playlist, the festival’s chair Rosemary Connelly…
The Mispillion Art League (MAL) in Milford is bringing a unique art event to the First State this October, with the help of other local arts…
A Milford artist has been commissioned by the Rehoboth Art League (RAL) to paint the seven homes for the 70th Annual Cottage Tour of Art.Rosemary Connelly…