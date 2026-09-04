2026 Candidate Conversations: U.S. Senate

We’ve reached out to candidates that have filed to run in statewide races and invited them to sit down with us. Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know then and compare them.

The race for U.S. Senate features 6 candidates - 2 Republicans and 4 Democrats. Their Candidate Conversations are below.

The lone exception in this race is Eric No Trump Hansen, who did not respond to DPM's interview requests.

Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media's 2026 Election coverage.