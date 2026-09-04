Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate Chris Coons

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Chris Coons Listen • 33:45

Chris Coons is Delaware’s senior U.S. Senator. He was first elected to this seat in 2010, earning the right to fill the remaining four years left on the term Joe Biden won in 2008.

Coons won his first full term in the U.S. Senate in 2014, defeating Republican Kevin Wade and was re-elected again in 2020, defeating Republican Lauren Witzke.

His campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.