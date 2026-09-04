Candidate Conversations: Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate John Shulli

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Republican candidate for U.S. Senate John Shulli Listen • 32:37

John Shulli is an Army Colonel and faculty instructor at the U.S. Army War College who previously served as a policy analyst and program manager at the Pentagon.

He ran for the Red Clay Consolidated School District School Board in 2023 and lost.

His campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.