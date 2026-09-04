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Candidate Conversations 2026

Candidate Conversations: Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate Mary Louve

By Delaware Public Media
Published September 4, 2026 at 8:26 AM EDT
Delaware Public Media

Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2026 Election coverage.

Among the races we are examining is the race for U.S. Senate and in this interview - Democrat Mary Louve.

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mary Louve

Mary Louve is Naval Architect and Marine Engineer. She is making her first run for public office.

Her campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.

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