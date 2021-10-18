-
The YWCA Delaware’s latest 21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge starts next week.The YWCA Delaware is teaming up with the Delaware Racial…
-
YWCA Delaware is starting “white ally” groups next week as part of its “dialogue to action” series. The groups of ten people each will meet virtually,…
-
The YWCA Delaware launches a community book study series this week focused on New York Times best-selling author Dr. Ibram Kendi. The Dialogue to Action…
-
The YWCA Delaware is holding a special event Tuesday addressing hate groups.The event at Theater N in Wilmington is called “How to Challenge Resurgent…
-
As part of Peace Week, the YWCA of Delaware led a discussion Wednesday night about creating a more peaceful atmosphere in Wilmington’s West Center City…
-
YWCA Delaware is holding a series of workshops and seminars for people recently released from prison.It’s part of a pilot program to help ex-offenders…