-
A new LGBTQ festival debuts Sunday in New Castle. Organizers are calling it the first youth LGBTQ festival in Delaware’s northernmost county.“New Castle…
-
Delaware’s Department of Agriculture is now offering loans for the seventh year in a row to young farmers to help them get started in the business. The…
-
The national program Year Up opened its Wilmington office in February. It provides free college credits in IT and business, and partners with local…
-
Your brain controls your senses, your movement and your thoughts. It’s essentially what makes you, you. At University of Delaware’s Laboratory Preschool…
-
This week and next, we’ll meet the newest members of Wilmington City Council. Featured first is Va’Shun Turner, Wilmington native and councilman for the…
-
Wilmington non-profit I Am the Village has been holding an annual weekend conference for its boys program Raising Kings since 2012. But this year they’ve…
-
A group of at-risk girls in Wilmington got a unique chance to meet and chat with women from various career fields last week.The group of girls from…
-
Delaware adopted concussion protocols and training for scholastic sports back in 2011, but the law didn’t cover youth sports sponsored by independent…
-
A new law mandating background checks for all Delaware summer camp employees takes effect April 7th.The Beau Biden Child Protection Act is named for…