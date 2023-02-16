Wilmington youth ages 14-to-20 can register for a summer work development program

Registration opens for Wilmington’s Youth Career Development Program summer session.

The program begins June 20, with the city employing hundreds in numerous professions and internships within city government and the business and community sectors.

The program helps develop valuable work skills and prepare the 14-to-20-year-olds for a successful career and future.

Outside of the age requirement, applicants have to meet residency and job-eligibility requirements, pass background checks and drug screenings, and arrange for direct deposit of their paychecks.

Those applying for summer employment must apply online or using their smartphone, and then go through an intake appointment to review the application and required documents.

"This year we're looking to hire 315 young people, and unfortunately not as many as I would like, but we do rely on private sector businesses to make sure that we can provide a young person with a meaningful work experience," said Dr. Nicole Adams, Wilmington’s Youth and Family Division Program Manager.

The deadline to apply is April 15

Adams says participants will get paid slightly more this year.

"This summer will be the first summer that young people are not just earning minimum wage. Minimum wage went up to $11.75 and the young people will be making $12 an hour,” said Adams. “So for the first time in history all the young people will be making more than minimum wage this summer."

Applications and information on the program can be found at wilmingtonyouthjobs.com.