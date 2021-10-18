-
The Emmy-nominated Antiques Roadshow returns to PBS in January.And the new season of the show, where experienced appraisers give people an accurate…
-
Winterthur has named Carol Cadou as its new director and CEO. She’s currently Senior Vice President of Historic Preservation & Collections at George…
-
Forgeries are a part of the art world. For every classic master work, there’s money to be made and prestige to be had in passing a fake off as the real…
-
Winterthur recently released their first children’s book focusing on its museum and library collection. The book pairs images of objects from Winterthur’s…
-
Winterthur Museum sits on a massive 1,000 acre landscape in Wilmington. A new tour that takes people out of the museum and into the gardens. It’s called…
-
Winterthur has received a grant of just over $148,000 to digitally map its garden and scan historic estate maps. The two-year Collections Stewardship…
-
Winterthur Museum has set an annual fundraising record. For the first time in its history, the Wilmington institution has surpassed $12 million in a…