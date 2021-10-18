-
The USS Delaware, a Virginia-class, nuclear-powered fast attack submarine will be christened on Saturday. Senator Tom Carper is hosting three local watch…
-
1,000 staff members with Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services will be trained to be more trauma-informed at Wilmington University.Employees…
-
Wilmington University’s annual student tech showcase and competition is getting its own reboot.The school is teaming up with entertainment company Dub3 to…
-
A new report reveals the president of Wilmington University earns more than any other private school director in the country. The Chronicle of Higher…
-
Wilmington University’s Board of Trustees unanimously approvedDr. LaVerne Harmon’s selection as the school’s next president. Harmon will be the first…
-
A Wilmington University program that lets high school students earn up to a year’s worth college credits before graduating has seen steady growth since it…
-
The U.S. Department of Education is offering a new way for low-income students to access software career training in Wilmington. A Department of Education…