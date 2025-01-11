Students in Delaware can take part in an educational esports program

Delaware is launching an educational esports program for K-to-12 students.

The goal of the program is to foster teamwork, critical thinking, and STEM skills through competitive scholastic sports.

Delaware’s Department of Education will partner with Delaware State University, Goldey-Beacom College, University of Delaware, and Wilmington University - along with a Delaware-based esports organization, Futures First Gaming.

DOE’s digital learning education associate Alyssa Moore says virtual competitions get underway this month.

"Our students and their coaches are starting to play scrimmages against each other from now until March when our championship invitationals will start, and those will be one each weekend in March into the beginning of April,” said Moore. “And they will be held at the institutes of higher education and Futures First."

The initiative seeks to expose students to university academic programs and campuses, and collegiate esports.

It also hopes to open doors to potential career paths connected to the gaming industry and related fields.

"But they're also learning how to work together, they're learning and using logic in what they're doing, there are connections to math, there are connections to computer science," said Moore.

Moore notes students specifically interested in game and graphic designs can benefit.

She adds it also brings kids together who might not normally connect with each other.