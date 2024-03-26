Wilmington University partners with Reading Assist on Tutors to Teachers program

Wilmington University is partnering with a nonprofit on a new teacher pathway program.

Reading Assist is partnering with Wilmington University on the Tutors to Teachers Delaware program which will give reading tutors a path to advanced education and licensure for as little as $4,000.

Tutors will be able to receive a Master’s Degree in Special Education while completing two years of AmeriCorps service as reading tutors for underserved elementary students.

Reading Assist recruited over 130 AmeriCorps members in the state this year. While most didn’t have teaching experience, 80% were interested in a career in education.

Catherine O’Neal is Reading Assist CEO.

"So we're actually able to bring in folks who are interested in a career in education, and just need the training and the access. And what's great about this partnership is that they're getting so much training, and so much hands-on training,” said Catherine O’Neal, Reading Assist CEO. “In their first year they'll be working one-on-one with students delivering an accredited literacy program grounded in the science of reading while taking courses on special education."

In the second year they’re resident teachers.

"We have been seeing for the past several years that many of our graduates or alumni are finding their way into the classroom or interested in staying in school. So we were approached by Wilmington University when we were sharing with them how many of our students are interested in becoming teachers," said O’Neal.

Reading Assist is accepting applications for the program beginning in August, and more information can be found at readingassist.org/tutorsforteachers.