Volunteers

From time to time on The Green, we like to highlight work from student journalists at both the high school and college level.Delaware Public Media…
Individuals and companies across the First State are gearing up for the Seventh Annual Week of Service, kicking off April 10th. Nancy Greene, Programs…
Clothing drives, community cleanups and rehabbing buildings are among the volunteer events happening Monday for an annual event honoring a civil rights…
Gov. Jack Markell highlights Delaware’s annual Week of Service in his weekly message.He says Delawareans contribute more than 22 million hours of service…
A river clean-up, a clothing drive, and rehabilitating buildings are among the volunteer events scheduled for Delaware’s Sixth Annual Week of Service,…