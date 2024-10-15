Delaware opioid deaths remain record low, but youth substance use on the rise

Delaware’s opioid use continues to trend downward, but concerns around youth vaping and marijuana and alcohol use are on the rise.

The most recent data from the Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission (POSDC) reveals Delaware overdose deaths continue to be at their lowest in recent history.

In 2024, data from the second quarter shows there were 25 less deaths this year than there were last year from April to June, and POSDC Director Susan Holloway says the third quarter is also shaping up to be significantly less than last year.

“I do want to emphasize, one overdose death is too much, but we're clearly moving in the right direction. So for July and August, we have one more month ahead, September, to complete that quarter — we're at 49, which is the lowest that we've seen in a very, very long time," Holloway said.

While the September numbers are not yet accounted for, 49 deaths for the third quarter is a drastic decrease from the 132 reported deaths around the same time last year.

Division of Prevention and Behavioral Health Services Director Aileen Fink says overdose deaths among youth remain remarkably low, with only 1-3 deaths for 18-20 year-olds over the past few years.

But Fink began noticing a different substance use trend among Delaware youth, and with the Department of Services for Children, Youth and their Families consistently struggling to recruit youth behavioral health providers, Fink commissioned a 9-month needs assessment effort to better understand the problem.

While opioid use among youth is low, alcohol and marijuana use, along with vaping, continue to rise among middle schoolers and high schoolers, with 1 in 5 Delaware youth over the age of 12 having reported binge drinking within the month they were surveyed.

According to additional data from the University of Delaware's 2019 Delaware Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 43% of high schoolers self-reported vaping at some point in their life and 28% vape regularly.

Fink notes 20 years ago, about 35% of 11th graders smoked cigarettes, and now than number hovers around 3%.

Additionally, 39% of high school students have reported using marijuana at least once.

Health Management Associates (HMA), who helped produce the substance use needs assessment, says the state should look into how the legalization of marijuana and popularity of e-cigarettes and vaping products may be contributing to a growing perception of these products being associated with low-risk of potential harm, as it has in other states.

HMA also notes that providers' approaches to screening for youth substance use are varied, with some not screening at all, and among those providers who do screen, most are not using validated screening tools.

Following these findings, the division intends to focus on polysubstance use prevention messaging within schools, create a standardized screening for youth substance use and expand access to early intervention programs.

As for the POSDC, the commission is shaping up to keep the remainder of its funds on hold until next year.

The commission put a pause on grant funding following the alert of potential fraudulent activity from grant recipient and Kent County nonprofit Code Purple, which is now under investigation.

Since the announcement, 12 more grant recipients are currently being audited by the State Auditor's Office.

While the commission did approve $1.9 million in extra funding — known as bridge awards — to previous grant recipients in good standing, how the commission will distribute the remainder of the money is in limbo.

“In May, the commission voted to set aside $15 million for future funding. Of that $15 million, $1.9 million is bridge funding. So there's approximately $13 million left to be used once the commission decides how they want to use the money," Holloway said.

The commission has been waiting for reports from outside contractor Social Contract to evaluate its grant distribution process to see if more guardrails should be put in place to prevent future fraud.

While those reports were projected to be presented in August and September, they have yet to be distributed.

Leaders have indicated some of the reports could be delivered at the commission's upcoming October 28 meeting.