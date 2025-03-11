A recent pilot program that provided free parking in Newark didn’t net the results projected

Newark City Council gets results from the pilot parking program earlier this winter.

The program provided free parking downtown Sunday through Tuesday between December 16 and January 15, essentially during the University of Delaware’s winter break.

The city projected a revenue gain of $158,000, but instead, there was a decline of just under $19,000 for the free parking pilot program.

Newark Planning and Development director Renee Bensley explains one factor that contributed to the decline.

"There seemed to be a shift effect happening by giving free parking days. Meaning specifically on Wednesdays and Saturdays, days that immediately followed or preceded the free parking days, and staff thinks that people who were aware of their promotion may be opting to come in on Tuesday instead of Wednesday and on Sunday instead of Saturday,” said Bensley. “Otherwise fewer people are coming downtown, which would be counterintuitive when giving free parking."

Bensley adds windy and snowy weather during that time period was another issue She notes that type of bad weather always has an effect, while rain usually doesn’t.

Another issue according to Bensley is some downtown businesses are closed on either Monday or Tuesday because they are lower revenue days.

She says a lack of time to promote the program also hurt as it was approved by City Council just six days prior to it starting.

Despite the issues, Newark Planning and Development director Renee Bensley says the program was not a failure.

"Even though the city did miss its target financial goal, staff feels like the concept of the program was a success. Businesses gave us the feedback that it got people talking, and they saw increases in patronage," said Bensley.

Bensley notes her department recommends going ahead with another pilot program for free weekend parking from June 16 through August 15.