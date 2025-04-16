UD graduate programs are highlighted throughout the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings

University of Delaware graduate degree programs get high marks from U.S. News & World Report this year with one regaining its top ranking.

UD’s graduate programs are ranked among the best in the nation in this year’s edition of Best Graduate Schools rankings.

In all, 24 programs were ranked with 13 landing among the top 50 of their discipline, and two in the top 10.

Those two were chemical engineering at #8 and physical therapy which returned to #1 after falling to #2 a year ago. It’s now been #1 in nine of ten years.

Darcy Reisman is the chairperson and professor in the College of Health Sciences Department of Physical Therapy.

"We are one of the only top-ranked schools that's not in an institution with a medical school,” said Reisman. “So I think a lot of times people are very familiar with sort of the medical school medical infrastructure of a university, and sort of the PT school really benefits from that right? We don't get that added shine to us because we have a world famous medical school here."

Reisman adds their national reputation is helped by being innovators, and they are always trying to figure out the next pathway to advance graduates and physical therapy.

"We really feel like it reflects the amazing students and faculty and alumni from our program, and that it really is a nice recognition of all of the amazing work that goes on in the department," said Reisman.

Reisman notes the success of the program has made it more competitive over the years. They usually have five or six times more applications than those admitted, and some years it’s ten times.

UD offers 64 doctoral and 143 master’s degree programs.