Univ. of Delaware

-
New research out of the University of Delaware suggests that some ways of using social media—such as directly communicating with friends—may have helped…
-
Delaware State University is in US News and World Report’s top 10 of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.DSU reaches the top 10 for the first…
-
The University of Delaware enacts new COVID-19 protocols for those who attend events at the university later this week. Starting this Friday, September…
-
A University of Delaware professor recently took part in a bipartisan Congressional briefing to discuss the role of science in public policy.In this…
-
A University of Delaware professor is working to interface the human brain with multiple robots at once.And for this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public…
-
The Green takes time to highlight more work created by student journalists at the University of Delaware.In this week’s Enlighten Me, we feature two…
-
Cicadas are back this year.The last time they appeared 17 years ago Lance Armstrong won his 6th Tour de France and Ruth Ann Minner was Delaware’s…
-
The Blue Hen football team sees its NCAA playoff run come to a screeching halt. The Hens fall in the FCS national semifinals with a 33-3 loss to top-seed…
-
It’s another playoff road trip for the Blue Hens. This time, it’s to South Dakota State University to play the top-seed Jackrabbits in the FCS…
-
The Blue Hens ride a big road win into semifinals of the NCAA’s FCS playoffs - their first appearance in the football “final four” since 2010. The Hens…