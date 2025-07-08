Ins. Commissioner issues a bulletin to help protect patients and pharmacies during Rite Aid closures

With Rite Aid store closures, the Delaware Department of Insurance is trying to make sure patients are protected as they switch pharmacies.

Rite Aid has already started Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, resulting in pharmacy closures in the state.

While the closures may disrupt patient access to medications, making prescription transfers and pharmacy accommodations are a priority for the Department of Insurance.

Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro issued a bulletin with guidance to make sure insurers and Pharmacy Benefit Managers offer access to and coverage for emergency prescription refills.

"What we wanted to do was to make sure that pharmacies and PBMs follow our code and emergency orders, and the bulletin really is kind of a guideline so that it makes it as palatable as possible for folks who are making these changes," said Navarro.

They should also streamline the prescription transfer process for patients and ensure fair reimbursement rates for pharmacies absorbing displaced patients.

Navarro says this will be a busy time for pharmacies and Rite Aid customers.

"We anticipate this is going to cause a significant increase in prescription transfer requests as displaced patients seek new pharmacies,” said Navarro. “So, in order to maintain a continuity of care and really try to prevent disruptions, the Board of Pharmacy authorized, one-time emergency prescription refills, which we now require to be covered by insurers."

Navarro notes there haven’t been any complaints from consumers, but adds that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been any issues in transferring prescriptions.

He says if you have any issues contact the Department of Insurance.