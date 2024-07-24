© 2024 Delaware Public Media
There's a new office in the Department of Insurance: the Office of Long-Term Care Insurance

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published July 24, 2024 at 5:35 PM EDT
HarborChase of Wilmington is an assisted living facility in New Castle County, Delaware.
Delaware Public Media
There’s a new office within the Department of Insurance that helps long-term care insurance.

The new Office of Long-Term Care Insurance will help explain to residents the complexities of coverage for nursing, home care, respite care, hospice or adult day care expenses.

Policies usually pay a fixed amount per day or visit to facilities or caregivers.

Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro explains why he feels this office is needed.

"We put together this office to help explain to folks in Delaware the complexities of long-term care insurance and this reduced benefit option phenomenon that's happening now," said Navarro.

This new office doesn’t require additional staff. 25 current staff members received special training from industry experts regarding consumer advocacy and assistance on longer-term care insurance.

"Offer financial advice? That's something we're not prepared to do, or we don't have the expertise to do,” said Navarro. “But when people have questions about well should I keep my long-term care insurance or should I drop it, That's a financial decision, right? But what I would say is that reach out to us, and if we can't answer the question we will call the company on your behalf and advocate for the consumer."

The office can also help identify services and care covered by plans, identify waiting periods and total costs, explain and verify premium increases and confirm licensing.

The new office also has a page on the Department of Insurance website with information about long-term care insurance.
trinidad navarro, Delaware Department of Insurance
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
