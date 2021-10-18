-
The Town of Georgetown is the latest First State municipality making crime data available online.Georgetown joins Wilmington, Newark, Smyrna, Dover and…
The Town of Georgetown is set to begin a major waterline upgrade. The four main streets that feed into Georgetown need to be repaved. But before that…
Buildings around The Circle in Georgetown will be lit green next week for National Philanthropy Day.The Delaware Community Foundation (DCF) and the Town…
The Town of Georgetown held it’s 2020 municipal election over the weekend.Mayor Bill West was unopposed and will serve another 2-year term.In the 4th…