Georgetown Council approves amendment supporting mixed use housing development

Georgetown’s mayor and council approved a change in land use 4-1 at its May 27 meeting for a new housing development.

James Place developers asked town officials to make an exception in zoning rules on North Bedford Street that only allowed the construction of single-family detached residences.

The plan for the 22-acre development includes 60 single-family detached houses, 28 duplexes and 20 townhomes.

Fourth ward council member Penuel Barrett was the sole vote against.

“I’d like to see it stay single family,” Barrett said. “We approved it in the comp plan. We have a Planning Commission in place to look over everything, and they made a recommendation to vote against switching this to mixed family.”

Barrett said he stands with the Planning Commission, which voted 3-1 against supporting the amendment.

Council member Christina Diaz-Malone said accommodating this development can show residents the town’s position on housing.

“If you look around us in many places, we have cookie cutter buildings with cookie cutter people, cookie cutter activities,” Diaz-Malone said. “And if you look at Ward Two where this is taking place, I think in the interest of preserving our history, we need to make sure that everyone that lives in this town has an opportunity to own something.”

The James Place development will be able to move forward with its plans for mixed use housing options.