Georgetown voters approved funding for new police station, public works building

Georgetown narrowly passed a referendum last Monday to fund a new police station and public works facility.

183 people voted in favor of the funding and 170 voted against.

Georgetown’s mayor and Town Council voted in August to move forward with the plans before turning to the public for a referendum last week.

The town is authorized to borrow no more than $18 million, with the new police station estimated to cost $8 to 12 million and the public works building estimated at $4 to 6 million.

The police department is approved to have 25 officers, and they currently have 19, according to Georgetown police chief Ralph Holm.

“We're just packed,” Holm said. “The town of Georgetown is growing, and the police department is going to have to grow with it to manage the calls for service.”

He said his department is currently hiring a second victim services representative and already has three clinicians who work out of the building.

The department has simply outgrown their current building, Holm said, and he’s thankful people voted in favor of this project.

“For the people that voted against, if their concern was location, we look forward to getting into our new building and showing that it's not going to have a negative impact on the service they receive from us.”

The new location is across the street from Delaware Tech and will be about a mile away from the current building.

Holm said he expects the new facility will be up and running in the next two years.