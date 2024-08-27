Georgetown Council defers vote on new police station and public works facility

Georgetown Town Council defers voting on a resolution to authorize a referendum on building a new police station and public works facility until its first October meeting.

The council could form a committee at its next meeting to further investigate potential issues and other locations for both facilities.

Most public comment at this week’s meeting was supportive of the project, but some voiced concerns about the new police department’s location, which they say isn’t centrally located.

Georgetown police chief Ralph Holm responded by noting officers have mobile workspaces in their cars.

“I hear your concerns, but it's not going to affect the officers on the street,” Holm said. “They're not going to be hibernating in the police department unless they're processing prisoners.”

Mayor Bill West said police officers have been involved in planning and haven’t voiced a problem with the location.

““If it was such a bad spot, why aren't they saying, ‘No, we don't want it there. Let's build it right next to the family court in town,’” West said. “We don't have the property there. There's only a few parcels left in town limits.”

Holm added he appreciates community support for a new facility, and he won’t argue if the city decides on a different location.

“I'm going to be honest with you – where the police department is right now, that's not the safest place in the community,” Holm said. “It's a very busy area, and so our police department does nothing to prevent or deter that crime in that area.”

The proposed project, if approved, is estimated to cost the town roughly $18 million total to build both facilities.

Council will discuss this proposal again in the October 14 meeting.