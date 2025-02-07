Spanish language immersion school to open in Georgetown

Las Americas ASPIRA Academy will open a Spanish immersion school in Georgetown in fall 2026.

The charter school will start out with 200 students in kindergarten through second grade and add a grade each year, eventually expanding to a K-5 format. Enrollment in the school will be based on a blind lottery.

Las Americas ASPIRA Academy has two campuses in New Castle County serving students K-thru-12.

The Georgetown location will be ASPIRA’s first expansion south. The long term goal has always been to expand to the state's other two counties. The school’s co-founder and CEO Margie Lopez Waite said this is the first step.

“It's just an opportunity for this multiculturalism to be brought into the city of Georgetown and allowing people to be able to embrace multiple cultures and languages,” Lopez Waite said.

36% of Georgetown residents are Hispanic or Latino, according to a recent study by La Esperanza.

About 70% of ASPIRA students are Hispanic, and about 30 to 35% of students in K through 8 are English learners in their Newark locations.

“So we are anticipating a higher Hispanic population that we're serving. We are anticipating a higher English learner population than we're currently serving.”

Lopez Waite added the school’s role in the community will go beyond educating students.

“I think we will definitely be able to complement the support systems that already exist… and be able to become part of the village that surrounds itself and supports students and supports their families and advocates on their behalf.”