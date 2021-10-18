-
After over a year of pandemic-related setbacks, the tourism industry expects a boom this summer, including right here in the First State.For Kent County,…
The state tourism office is offering nonprofits and small businesses the chance to step up their marketing game. The new Destination Development Program…
The Delaware Tourism Office unveiled an interactive “trail” of new murals throughout the state Monday. Visitors to the nine murals located from Wilmington…
Grain Craft Bar + Kitchen is the Delaware River and Bay Authority’s choice to redevelop the restaurant at the Cape May – Lewes Ferry Terminal in Lewes.The…
The “Delaware Department of Transportation Welcome Center” on I-95 is now officially the "Biden Welcome Center.” Gov. John Carney signed legislation…
Local businesses say they don’t expect the three summer beach renourishment projects to take a toll on the tourism economy there.Starting mid-May, 1,000…
Delaware tourism officials say the multi-purpose sports complex DE Turf in Frederica is helping to drive the local economy.In its first year, DE Turf…
Delaware officials are celebrating the completion of a major trail system along the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal. A trio of trails built in stages since…
With the holiday shopping season just around the corner, the state wants visitors and locals alike to take to the historic Harriet Tubman Byway to spend…