Delaware Tourism Office is optimistic this will be a good summer for tourism in the state

The Delaware Tourism Office expects a busy summer in the state.

After the long Memorial Day weekend which was projected to have record or near record road and air travel, state tourism officials expect that to carry over into the summer.

And Delaware Tourism Office director Jessica Welch says early signs indicate that it’s shaping up to be a good summer.

"Everything we're hearing from our partners at the Chambers and the beach communities and in places like that are that hotel bookings are up or at least consistent with last year,” said Welch. “People are booking those hotels, booking Airbnb's, booking rooms, things like that. We think it's going to be a really good summer. I know restaurants are staffing up for the summer, stores are staffing up, attractions are getting ready for the crowds."

Welch adds they are hearing the same from other cities and towns outside of the beaches as well.

Welch says there’s still a sense that people feel the need to get out and go someplace again after the pandemic.

"When we couldn't travel during COVID people are trying to make up for lost time I think by booking vacations and by coming to Delaware and other places to really take care of that demand that they want in terms of traveling and things like that. So we're seeing some good bookings," said Welch.

Welch notes they have gotten lots of positive feedback at trade shows as others learn about all of the places and activities in the state.

Ahead of the summer, the tourism office just recently launched a redesign of their website at visitdelaware.com.