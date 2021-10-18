-
Celebrating the return to the theater is part of a huge New Year’s Eve collaboration coming to Delaware.For the first time - OperaDelaware is…
Wilmington’s Grand Opera House resumes indoor shows at its three venues this month after being closed by the pandemic for over a year. But things will…
The Grand Opera House in Wilmington is preparing to resume indoor shows after being closed by the pandemic for over a year. But before that, The Grand is…
People driving on I-95 through Wilmington may see a flash of lights near Frawley Stadium this holiday season.In absence of holiday music performances, The…
Wilmington’s Riverfront will be home to a holiday light show starting next month. The Grand in Wilmington and Riverfront Development Corporation (RDC) are…
The Grand announced Monday it's laying off nearly 60 percent of their full time staff as COVID-19 cripples the arts industry. 19 members of The Grand’s 33…
OperaDelaware marks its 74th season this year, and that celebration includes the 2019 Opera Festival, which kicks off this weekend at The Grand in…
The Delaware Symphony Orchestra wraps up its 2017-2018 Classics Series with Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 7 this Friday.Music Director David Amado and the…
Two Delaware arts organizations will receive $691,100 in federal funding.The National Endowment for the Arts is sending the lion's share of the funding -…