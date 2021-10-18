-
A Wilmington principal was recently honored for her work integrating technology into personalized learning plans for students.Sarah Pyle Academy Principal…
Technology continues to change the medical landscape in a multitude of ways. Among the latest examples is how certain surgeries are handled.In traditional…
The United States Air Force is funding research at Delaware State University to make better night vision cameras.Dr. Mukti Rana is chair of the DSU…
A Wilmington charter school gave free desktop computers to parents last week, hoping to provide them with the resources to succeed in a world where those…
Facebook is changing its news feed to show fewer posts from businesses and more posts from family and friends, leaving some Delaware marketing…
Traditional state highway messages tell motorists to buckle up or to not text and drive, but Delaware’s Department of Transportation is taking a more…
The Delaware Innovation Space is getting a $3 million boost from the federal government. The Innovation Space is a non-profit facilitating science-based…
If you’re a parent or a teacher, you are probably very aware of the latest fad – fidget spinners. Haven’t heard of them? Well, they are a small gadget you…
Less than a week after a Nor'easter swept through Delaware, two University of Delaware students were taking measurements of a beach with robots to…
Amazon expects to ship more than 50 million items to customers around the world on Cyber Monday alone, and one of the facilities helping the company meet…