School referendums are difficult enough to pass under normal conditions. But during a global pandemic that’s forced schools to remote learning and…
Christina School District could see close to $10 million in cuts to teachers and programs if its June referendum fails.The Christina School Board voted…
Seaford School District’s tax referendum passed with ease Wednesday.Residents approved both district requests.They said “ok” to $491,000 in capital…
Indian River School District residents are going to the polls Thursday for a referendum vote.The capital referendum seeks to raise taxes to fund…
Smyrna School District in southern New Castle County and northern Kent County wants taxpayers to approve a $667,000 capital referendum Feb. 22. “We have…
Voters in the Appoquinimink School District decide Tuesday whether the growing district can raise taxes to pay for an expansion. Three years after their…
Residents in the Indian River School District rejected a tax referendum for the second time this year.Voters said “no” to a capital improvement request by…
Capital School District is getting everything it asked for in its three-part tax referendum.District residents approved all three pieces of the $115.67…
Voters in Colonial School District gave their blessing to a tax referendum Tuesday in a vote that was a drastic turnaround from February’s failed first…
The jobs of nearly 100 teachers hang in the balance as voters head back to the polls Tuesday for the Colonial School District's second tax referendum.…