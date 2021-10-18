-
Delaware’s Department of Education will get new leadership. Education Secretary Susan Bunting announced Wednesday she’s leaving. The former Indian River…
Education took center stage on the Bond Bill committee's final day of public hearings as lawmakers heard from public schools and universities. The…
The state has a plan to do its part to assist schools and students who have suffered from interrupted learning during the COVID pandemic. The state is…
The state is trying to prevent staff layoffs at school districts and charters due to enrollment drops during the pandemic. Gov. John Carney and state…
In most years July offers educators a bit of a break. Not this year. Their task at hand is figuring out if school buildings can reopen, and if so, how…
Two pools of money from the federal CARES Act will provide Delaware public schools with nearly $50 million to cover additional costs incurred as they…
Delaware’s Department of Education (DOE) is promising an increased focus on equity amid nationwide protests for racial justice. But there is no new…
Odyssey Charter School is now on probation and must comply with multiple conditions to keep its charter.The Delaware State Board of Education unanimously…
The Joint Finance Committee heard the state Department of Education’s budget recommendations Thursday.Gov. John Carney proposes spending $1.56 billion on…
The Delaware Department of Education is asking for a 6.6 percent increase in its budget for fiscal year 2020.Education Secretary Susan Bunting wants about…